Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Juvenile court is in the process of issuing a misdemeanor assault petition against an Antioch High School student after allegedly attacking a teacher with pepper spray, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

This comes after the teacher at the center of the incident told WSMV4 he wanted to press charges after being pepper sprayed by one of his students on Friday, May 5.

That teacher, Caleb Bates, said he asked his students to put away their phones in his English class. One refused, so he took her phone and she lunged at him. Bates said she exited the room, knocked on his door, and pepper sprayed him.

During the incident, he said he was sprayed three different times in the high school hallway.

Metro Nashville Public Schools said the student received some sort of discipline according to their handbook.

