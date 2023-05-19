Skip to Content
Justice Department wins lawsuit to end JetBlue and American Airlines alliance

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Justice Department will be able to undo an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways that allowed them to collaborate on Northeast US flight routes, a US District Court ruling said Friday.

This story will be updated…

