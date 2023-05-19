Skip to Content
La Quinta Middle & Truman Elementary schools placed on lockout due to police activity near campuses

Two schools in La Quinta have been placed on a modified lockout due to police activity near the campuses.

La Quinta Middle School and Truman Elementary School were placed on a modified lockout, Mary Perry, DSUSD Spokesperson confirmed.

"Parents have been notified and we will let them know when law enforcement gives us the all clear, Perry told News Channel 3.

We have reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for information on what the police activity is related to. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

