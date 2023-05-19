Pedro Almodóvar rides into the Western in a Cannes short about gay cowboys

CANNES, France (AP) — “Pedro! Pedro!” shouted the Cannes crowd before Pedro Almodóvar unveiled his latest film, “Strange Way of Life,” a 31-minute Western starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke as cowboys and former lovers. There’s nothing quite like the fervor that greets a new film from Almodóvar, one of the world’s most beloved filmmakers. But that may have been doubly so for “Strange Ways of Life” even though it’s a quarter the length of his usual output. So frenzied was the scene that many ticketholders never got in. Pascal and Hawke play former gunslingers who meet up 25 years years after a torrid affair. “Strange Way of Life” will be released later this year.

