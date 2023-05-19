Tim Scott launching ad campaign in Iowa, New Hampshire for expected presidential bid
By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina plans to begin airing ads in Iowa and New Hampshire early next week as he prepares for an expected 2024 Republican presidential campaign. The ad buy, valued at about $5.5 million, is scheduled to run through the first GOP presidential debate in late August. It marks the most significant advertising expenditure by a potential or declared candidate in the early stages of the 2024 nominating campaign. Scott is scheduled to make a “major announcement” on Monday in his hometown of North Charleston regarding his decision on a presidential bid. Last month, he formed an exploratory committee allowing him to raise and spend money while weighing a campaign.