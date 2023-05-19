Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:51 AM

Tips for decreasing bike injuries in the Coachella Valley

KESQ

Health professionals and first responders say that bicycle injuries are at a higher rate than last year.

"Bicycle injuries increased 72% from 2018 when 50 cases were recorded at Desert Regional; in 2022, 86 patients were treated at the hospital," says Dr. Andrew McCague, a medical Docter at Desert Regional.

Their research showed "Deaths peaked in 2021 when nine persons died due to bicycle trauma". "In 2022, the number of deaths declined to 4."

While collisions with a car were the most common type of accident, accidents that did not involve a collision with another vehicle were also prevalent. In the meeting at Desert Regional, there were other factors like tourists not knowing the roads, heat related incidents, and alcohol consumption.

California Department of Motor Vehicles - Hand Signaling

"So bicyclists out there, If you're turning left, it's simple, Put out your left hand," says Tamara Wadkins from the Palm Springs Police Department. "If you're turning right, same arm, raise it, and if you're stopping or coming, going to slow down, simply put it down."

Nathan Gunkel, the Fire Captain/Paramedic, says the first piece of equipment you must have as a safety measure is a Helmet.

Tune in at 4 pm, 5 pm, and 6 pm. for more tips while bicycling on the road.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content