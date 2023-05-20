Extremist Israel Cabinet minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — An extremist Israeli Cabinet minister has visited a sensitive Jerusalem holy site at a time of heightened tensions with the Palestinians. The visit by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday, his second known visit since becoming a member of Israel’s most right-leaning government ever, was likely to draw condemnations from the Palestinians and elsewhere in the Muslim world. The visit comes days after Israelis marked Jerusalem Day, which celebrates Israel’s capturing of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. Flag-waving nationalists marched through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City, some singing racist anti-Arab chants, while hundreds of Jews visited the sensitive hilltop shrine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.