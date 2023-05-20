Skip to Content
National Treasure first across the line in the 2023 Preakness Stakes

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — National Treasure was first across the finish line in the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Saturday evening.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert picked up the win, just hours after another of his horses was euthanized following an earlier race. The win made Baffert the winningest trainer in Preakness Stakes history, the only trainer to have eight horses win the race.

Blazing Sevens placed second, and prerace favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Mage placed third in the seven-horse field.

National Treasure was ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez.

The three-year-old colt entered the race at 3-1 odds.

National Treasure’s win marks a triumphant return for Baffert. Baffert’s horse Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby in 2021, but it was later revealed that the horse had tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory medication.

In response, Baffert received a two-year suspension from Churchill Downs, a one-year suspension from the New York Racing Association, and was suspended from last year’s Preakness Stakes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Ben Church, Homero De la Fuente and Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.

