Out of bailout spotlight, Greeks feeling recovery pains at election

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greeks will head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country’s economy for the first time in over a decade. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the 55-year-old conservative frontrunner who delivered better than expected economic growth and reduced unemployment, is seeking a second term after the end of austere spending controls imposed by international bailout lenders. His re-election, once thought of as posing little challenge, is now clouded in uncertainty following a deadly rail disaster three months ago. Observers expect a second election in July when the voting system will change back to a system that favors the winning party with a so-called seat bonus in parliament.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and THEODORA TONGAS Associated Press

