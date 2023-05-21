Chinese investigators blame building collapse that killed 54 on shoddy, illegal construction

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese government report says a building collapse that killed 54 people last year was caused by shoddy, illegal construction and local officials’ failure to enforce standards. At least nine people including the building owner were reported arrested following the April 2022 disaster in Changsha, which trapped survivors under rubble for up to five days. Nine people were injured. The report by investigators appointed by the ruling Communist Party said the collapse of the “self-built” structure was due by “illegal and irregular construction” and additions by residents. It said local authorities were “not serious” about enforcing building rules and “shirked responsibility.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.