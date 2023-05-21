Woman who pointed pellet gun at police shot by officers in midtown Sacramento

By RICHARD RAMOS, TORI APODACA

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A woman was shot by police officers after pointing what appeared to be a real gun at them in the midtown Sacramento area on Saturday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the woman was transported to an area trauma center. She is expected to survive.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Q and 28th streets.

Investigators said a call came in regarding a woman who had a gun near Ink Eats & Drinks on N and 28th before a second call came in that a woman was now waving a gun at Mast Coffee at O and 28th.

Mast Coffee Manager Anna Kilgrow told CBS13 this was not their first run-in with this woman she believes is homeless. For several months now, the woman has gone into Mast Coffee — often with tree branches — yelling and trying to steal from the tip jar.

This time, things escalated.

“I just kind of froze, I think. I honestly didn’t even know what was happening,” Kilgrow said. “I was thinking, ‘How could she find a gun?’ ” Kilgrow said the woman took money from the tip jar and ran off.

Two officers chased after her in the direction of Albert Winn Park. During the chase, police say the woman stopped and pointed what appeared to be a silver handgun at them. The two officers shot at the woman, hitting her at least once.

Police say the gun the woman had turned out to be fake; it was a very realistic pellet gun.

The woman will be arrested, but police did not have the specifics on her charges yet.

The Sacramento Police Department’s policy after an officer fires their gun is a minimum three-workday paid administrative leave. This could change depending on the investigation.

