Dermatologist shares ‘Best Sun-Safe Practices’ during Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May is recognized as Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

As the Summer approaches and we start to face the dangerous desert heat, valley residents are more prone to harmful UV exposure.

The CDC reports that skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. with several types, including the deadliest, Melanoma.

It also shares that skin can be damaged by the sun's UV rays in as little as 15 minutes.

People can detect skin cancer by looking for signs like changes on your skin, including news skin growth, a sore that doesn’t heal, or a change in a mole.

Some safety tips to protect yourself from harmful UV rays include:

Staying in the shade, especially during the late morning through the mid afternoon

Wearing a long sleeved shirt and pants to protect your skin

Reapplying sunscreen at least every 2 hours, after swimming, sweating or toweling off.

