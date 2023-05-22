Australian Indigenous TV host quits program over racist backlash

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prominent Indigenous journalist Stan Grant will step away from television hosting duties after viewers responded with racist abuse to his comments on historic Aboriginal dispossession. Grant is a member of the Wiradjuri tribe and former international correspondent for U.S.-based CNN. He has been under fire since taking part in the panel discussion on the Australian Broadcasting Corp. ahead of the May 6 coronation ceremony in London. Topics included a push to have a president replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state and Indigenous suffering from colonization. Critics complained that the ABC had soured the celebratory mood of the coronation. On Friday, Grant wrote that Monday would be the last time in the foreseeable future that he will host his panel program.

