First 2023 case of rabies in Nevada confirmed in Clark County

By Michael Bell

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The first confirmed case of rabies this year has been found in a bat in Clark County.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture released a statement Monday that, while common throughout the state, bats have increased activity between May and October.

The Animal Disease Laboratory confirms between 10 and 20 cases of bat rabies per year while bats are the most common source of transmission to humans and domestic animals.

“Animal owners must be proactive and work with their veterinarians to keep animals up to date on vaccinations,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea, DVM. “Vaccinating pets against rabies protects pets and their owners.”

In the state of Nevada, a current rabies vaccination is required for dogs, cats, and ferrets, and is also available for certain species of livestock.

Animal owners are urged to work with their veterinarians to establish and maintain a vaccination schedule for their animals.

“If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare professional or veterinary provider immediately,” said NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor Laura Morrow.

Any bats, dead or alive, that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported immediately. Contact animal control before attempting to pick up or move a bat.

Individuals can learn more about rabies and the proper steps to take in the case of a possible exposure on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/rabies, or through the Southern Nevada Health District or Washoe County Health Department.

