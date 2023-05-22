Missing 81-year-old man last seen Monday morning in Indian Wells
The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old last seen Monday morning in Indian Wells.
Howard Groff was last seen at 9 a.m., authorities said.
He was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He is believed to be driving a white 2008 GMC Yukon with a California license plate NWE3.
SILVER ALERT - Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Imperial Counties— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 23, 2023
Last seen: Desert Arroyo Trail and Desert Cloud Trail, Indian Wells@RSO IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/RBrkvfkA5Y