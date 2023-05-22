St. John’s Prep in Danvers evacuated after shooting report, police say no threat found

By WBZ-NEWS STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

DANVERS, Massachusetts (WBZ) — There is a large police presence at St. John’s Prep in Danvers Monday afternoon following a report of an active shooter. Massachusetts State Police said an initial investigation found no threat or injuries.

St. John’s Prep officials said the report came from Benjamin Hall just before 2 p.m.

“Students, Faculty, and Staff are sheltering in place. We will further provide updates as soon as possible,” the school said in an alert on the St. John’s website.

State police said troopers and Danvers police officers made “immediate entry” after the report of a person with a gun.

No threats have been found, and police are now doing secondary sweeps of the campus.

Students were being cleared from buildings on campus. State police said they update when students can be reunited with their families once a location is confirmed.

No further details are currently available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.