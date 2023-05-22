Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid seeking optimistic contrast with other top rivals
By MEG KINNARD and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has launched his presidential campaign. At an event in his hometown of North Charleston on Monday, Scott offered an optimistic message he hopes can contrast the two figures who have used political combativeness to dominate the early GOP primary field: former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Scott is the Senate’s only Black Republican. His team acknowledges the challenge but notes that the political environment can change, that Scott won reelection by a commanding 20 points in November and that Scott has more money to start his campaign than any presidential candidate in history.