Woman cited after allegedly assaulting Frontier Airlines flight attendant in Denver

By KASEY RICHARDSON

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A Frontier Airlines passenger was cited by the Denver Police Department after she allegedly acted belligerently and assaulted a flight attendant at Denver International Airport.

According to officials with the airline, the unruly passenger assaulted the employee after she was asked to deplane early Sunday from a flight that was scheduled to fly to Tampa.

Frontier Airlines says the flight was delayed by about 4 hours because of the situation. It was scheduled to take off at 12:55 a.m. but departed at 5:30 a.m. instead.

An airline spokesperson said that while exiting the plane, the woman grabbed an intercom phone and began hitting the flight attendant with it. The passenger, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, was cited by DPD for assault.

A fellow passenger in the second row revealed to news outlets that the disruptive passenger attempted to switch seats. Despite being asked to return to her assigned seat, she refused to comply, according to the witness.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.