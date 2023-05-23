50 fish killed after man allegedly dumps poison in koi pond at Rhode Island motel

By WCVB Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FOSTER, Rhode Island (WCVB) — A man is accused of poisoning a koi fish pond and killing 50 fish at a motel owned by a Rhode Island state senator’s wife.

Jeffrey Gronski was arrested and charged with malicious injury or killing of animals, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

They allege he put Miracle-Gro in the pond of the Stone House Motor Inn on Danielson Pike in Foster after a dispute with management.

Heidi Weston Rogers, the wife of Sen. Gordon Rogers, said Gronski — a long-term guest — dumped poison into the family’s pond after he refused to clean his things on the walkway and became angry.

“My grandkids have grown up visiting the pond and love feeding the fish,” Heidi Weston Rogers posed on Facebook. “Thousands of dollars worth of fish and my grandchildren’s priceless memories.”

The family said they have maintained the pond at the motel for 15 years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.