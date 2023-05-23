New home sales climbed more than expected in April

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — New home sales rose in April, climbing to a level not seen in over a year, as mortgage rates eased and buyers looked to new construction as an alternative to the low inventory of existing homes for sale.

Sales of newly constructed homes were up 4.1% in April from March, and up 11.8% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.

April’s month-over-month gain is further evidence that the new construction market is being boosted by exceptionally low inventory of existing homes for sale. Homeowners with ultra-low mortgage rates are reluctant to sell and buy another home at a much higher rate.

Sales of new single‐family houses were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 683,000, up from a revised 656,000 in March. Sales were higher than last year’s estimated rate of 611,000.

After climbing through much of February, mortgage rates reached as high as 6.73% in early March. But as uncertainty moved through the financial industry due to bank failures in mid-March, rates fell during the rest of the month, according to the weekly average rate from Freddie Mac, and have been under 6.5% since mid March. This drop in rates brought an increase in mortgage applications.

In some good news for buyers, prices of new homes dropped from March, the report showed. The median price for a new home dropped to $420,800 in April, down from $449,800 the previous month.

