Passport fairs offering valley residents expedited services

Several countries are opening up their borders after the pandemic, causing a surge in international travel.

This has led to a backlog of U.S. passports applications here at home.

To help combat wait times, post offices throughout the Coachella Valley are hosting 'Passport Fairs' to offer expedited services for those looking to travel.

At least two fairs will be taking place, Wednesday, May 24 in Coachella and Northern Palm Springs.

The U.S. Department of State's Travel State Gov. is reporting that routine passport times may take anywhere between 10 to 13 weeks, while expedited applications may take anywhere between 7 to 9 weeks.

