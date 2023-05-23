Prince Harry loses legal bid to pay for police protection while in UK

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

London (CNN) — Prince Harry has lost a legal challenge seeking the right to pay for his police protection while in the UK, London’s High Court ruled on Tuesday, in a series of lawsuits the Duke of Sussex is pursuing in the country.

The challenge was a legal bid to maintain the duke’s police protection granted to royalty and public figures after he stepped down as a working royal.

A judicial review has now been refused for this claim, Mr. Justice Chamberlain declared.

This legal case is one of several ongoing lawsuits that Prince Harry is undertaking in the UK. He is expected to return to London next month to testify in a separate trial regarding phone-hacking claims against the Mirror Newspaper Group (MNG), which commenced on May 10 and is expected to last seven weeks.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Jessie Gretener contributed reporting.