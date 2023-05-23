TSA finds gun in carry-on luggage at Santa Barbara Airport

By Katherine Worsham

SANTA BARBARA, California (KSBY) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport discovered a gun in a man’s carry-on luggage Tuesday morning, according to the TSA.

Officials say the gun was a loaded 9 mm Beretta 92FS with 14 rounds of ammunition.

It was reportedly found during routine X-ray screening shortly before 5 a.m.. Santa Barbara Airport Police responded to recover the firearm and escorted the traveler out of the security checkpoint area.

TSA officials say the man was traveling to Phoenix. He faces a fine that can range from $2,050 to $14,950, and he could have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked.

Firearms, ammunition, magazines and other gun parts are not permitted in carry-on luggage, even if the traveler has a concealed weapons permit. Guns can be transported on commercial airplanes as long as they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and placed in checked baggage. Click here for more information on the rules for traveling with a firearm.

This is reportedly the first time this year TSA officers have discovered a firearm in carry-on luggage at the Santa Barbara Airport. Two firearms were discovered at the airport’s security checkpoint in 2022.

