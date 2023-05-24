Loveland police officer fired after striking handcuffed woman in the face

By Web staff

LOVELAND, Colorado (KCNC) — A police officer with the Loveland Police Department was fired three days after striking a woman in the face while she was in custody and handcuffed. The officer was fired on Tuesday, three days after the incident.

It all began on Saturday, May 20 about 8:30 p.m. when officers were called to North Garfield Avenue and East 29th Street in Loveland on reports of an adult female wandering in and out of traffic and speaking incoherently.

She was placed into protective custody and transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies. Once at the hospital, the handcuffed female was escorted to an examination room where she was verbally abusive toward healthcare professionals and spat at a nurse and one of the officers.

According to Loveland police, “that officer responded with inappropriate use of force by striking the female in the face, causing minor injuries to her face.”

That officer was placed on administrative leave. The next day Loveland Police Chief Doran asked for a criminal investigation into the matter from the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, the officer was removed from administrative leave and terminated.

The Loveland Police Department has not identified the officer.

The woman was transported to the Larimer County Jail after being cleared from the hospital.

