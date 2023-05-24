Police say he shot into a home at least 20 times while kids were inside

By Cole Johnson

ASHLAND CITY, Tennessee (WTVF) — Investigators in Cheatham County said a man shot a rifle into a home at least 20 times and he is now on the run.

Seven people were inside, and three of them were kids. It happened on Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. in Cheatham County on Interstate Circle, which is just off of Highway 41, near Maxey Road.

Police are looking for Christopher Whitaker.

Police said Whitaker ran and was spotted speeding towards Davidson County by a Pleasant View officer, but he was able to get away in Davidson County.

He is considered armed and dangerous, you should not go up to him or try and stop him if you see him. He is looking at 9 total warrants.

“The charges include Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle,” the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division said in a Facebook post.

If you know where he may be call the Cheatham County Dispatch at (615) 792-2098.

