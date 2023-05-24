Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day

By Emily Rittman

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MIssouri (KCTV) — A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was discovered in the woods on Mother’s Day, details how police tentatively identified the child.

Following the discovery, Kansas City police made a public plea for information. Several people contacted investigators after learning a baby’s body was found near E. 41st Street and Pittman Road.

According to the search warrant, police were told the baby was 6 months old at the time of her death.

One witness told police that a mother had reported her 6-month-old had died. However, no funeral arrangements were made and the mother was not providing any information regarding how the baby died.

A second witness said they received a message from the mother, which stated the baby died in her sleep on the night of Thursday, May 4. The baby was discovered by a passerby on May 13 in a 19-acre vacant lot off Pittman Road.

Detectives contacted the two medical examiner’s offices that cover the Kansas City metro area. They determined the 6-month-old’s death had not been reported.

According to court records, a witness said the child’s mother told them that the baby had died in her sleep from SIDS and not to tell anybody. She also reportedly told the witness police and an ambulance had responded after the child’s death.

Investigators said that, when they questioned her, the mother originally told them she only had two children. After being challenged multiple times on having a third child, police said she admitted her third child was now deceased.

During questioning, police said she provided numerous versions of events for the night her daughter died. She claimed to not know how she died.

One of the detectives received a lab report for a DNA comparison of the mother who was questioned and the baby who was discovered. The report showed “very strong support that she was the biological mother.”

The medical examiner will make a final determination regarding cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.