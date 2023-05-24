Suspect at center of pursuit, manhunt connected with at least 3 other crimes, Oklahoma police say

By Audrey Goodson

LUTHER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A suspect was taken into custody after authorities said he rammed police cars and tried to run over an officer while trying to get away during a pursuit earlier this week in the Oklahoma City metro.

He ran for hours before being caught. Luther police have now connected the suspect to at least three other crimes across the state — including in Edmond and Purcell.

The latest incident started shortly before 10 p.m. Monday when the suspect led law enforcement on a chase in a truck that had been reported stolen out of Seminole. Police said he rammed into several police cars and tried to run over an officer.

The suspect eventually crashed and fled into a wooded area. He was on the run for about 12 hours before being taken into custody.

Luther police said they’ve connected him to at least three other crimes since his arrest. They said he’s connected to a credit card fraud case out of Purcell, a car break-in in Edmond and a stolen trailer investigation in Luther.

