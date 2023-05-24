Swiss gov’t favors compensation for journalistic ‘snippets’ posted by online services

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s executive branch says it favors changes to copyright law to require large online service providers — including social media platforms and search engines — to pay media companies for use of journalistic content, even small excerpts. The Federal Council announced Wednesday that it’s opened a four-month examination of a proposed legal change to improve compensation for journalists and their media companies. Short previews of journalistic content, or “snippets,” are not currently protected under Swiss copyright law. The government said media companies and journalists don’t receive any remuneration from online service companies that use their work. Setting the rates of any such compensation would have to be worked out between industry players.

