Published 1:39 AM

Britain sees record migration levels, increasing pressure on government

By Rob Picheta, CNN

London (CNN) — A record number of people migrated to Britain last year, official figures showed Thursday, putting pressure on the UK government which has made the issue a political touchstone.

Britain saw net migration of 606,000 people in 2022, the Office for National Statistics said.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated…

CNN Newsource

