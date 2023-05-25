Car crashes into Downing Street gates in London

By Sugam Pokharel, CNN

London (CNN) — A man has been arrested after a car was driven at the gates of Downing Street in London, the official residence of the UK prime minister, police said Thursday.

In video broadcast by the BBC, a small white car can be seen driving at slow speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare that passes the end of Downing Street, directly at the wrought-iron gates that prevent public access to the heart of the UK government.

It was unclear whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in residence at the time of the incident.

Armed police detained the man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving following the incident, the Metropolitan Police said. There were no reports of any injuries.

“At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall,” police said in a statement. “Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

