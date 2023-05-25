Desert Regional Medical Center Highlights New NICU Ambulance and NICU Flight Services

Desert Regional Medical Center highlights new Neonatal intensive care unit Ambulance and flight services as part of Emergency Medical Services Week.

The NICU ambulance has specific equipment for transporting premature and critically ill infants from hospitals as far away as Blythe and Twentynine Palms and beyond. They plan to use it to transport patients from sister hospitals JFK Memorial Hospital and Hi-Desert Medical Center.

The helicopter has a special NICU team from Desert Regional and travels to remote hospitals to bring back infants who need faster response times.

News Channel 3 will have a preview of the (NICU) ambulance and helicopter services that bring patients to the Coachella Valley’s Level 3 NICU.

To see the new services, tune in at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at KESQ News Channel 3.