Indiana State Trooper shoots person fleeing from traffic stop, suspect stable

By James Howell Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — An Indiana State Trooper has been involved in a shooting near the intersection of 34th Street and Franklin Road on the east side.

According to Indiana State Police, two troopers were conducting a traffic stop this afternoon in the area when one of the people in the car fled on foot.

In the foot pursuit, one of the troopers fired their gun, striking the person. The officers provided medical aid to the person, who was eventually transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A gun recovered at the scene is believed to be from the suspect who fled.

While troopers pursued the person on foot, the driver of the car in the stop fled. They are still looking for that car.

Neither trooper was injured in the shooting, according to ISP.

This is a developing story.

