‘It broke my heart’: $30K adaptive golf cart stolen from Stockton golf course

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — The security system at Swenson Golf Course in Stockton captured the moment someone stole a special Paramobile golf cart, baffling staff and leaving the course without a valuable piece of equipment primarily used by veterans with physical disabilities.

“Finding it is probably a long shot, but I’d love to raise enough money to replace it,” said Joe Smith, the general manager at the course. “It broke my heart.”

The cart allows individuals to strap into the seat, adjust the seat upwards and stand to swing, Smith explained. Unlike standard golf carts, it also allows players to drive onto the green.

“It’s wonderful for people to get out and play who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to,” Smith said.

The cart is one of the only ones, he believes, to be in use from Fresno to Sacramento. They run around $30,000 to purchase.

Kevin Hoy served in the Marines. He started regularly playing golf at Swenson after going through the PGA Hope program. He enjoys the challenge, he said, as much as the camaraderie that comes with playing with other veterans.

“It’s like freedom,” he said. “You get to get out there and be like everyone else.”

He tries to play twice a week, but his play is limited with the cart gone.

“I’m hoping they recover it,” he said. “I’m happy I’m able to get out there and play a game that I love.”

Swenson Golf Course is a PGA Hope site, a program that brings adaptive golf lessons to veterans. The cart is used as a tool for that program.

A GoFundMe is raising money for a new cart while police investigate the theft.

Smith encouraged any interested veterans who may be interested in joining a PGA Hope program to reach out to the course.

