Khloé Kardashian finally reveals her son’s name

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Khloé Kardashian’s has revealed her baby boy’s name.

During the premiere of the new season of “The Kardashians,” she shared that her son’s name is Tatum.

In a scene at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila event, James Corden asks Kardashian about her life.

“Naming a human is really hard,” she said.

“His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True,” she added.

Last month she had hinted at her baby’s name, saying it starts with a T.

Kardashian welcomed Tatum via surrogate 10 months ago with Tristan Thompson. The two also share daughter, True, age 5.

Tatum didn’t have a name at first, then Kardashian said she had been waiting for the premiere of the new season of the show to reveal it.

Season 3 of “The Kardashians” is now streaming on Hulu.

