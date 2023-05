One person has been pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash near the unincorporated community of Oasis, just south of Thermal.

The crash was reported at around 2:46 p.m. on Harrison Street near King Street.

A news Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene and saw a vehicle on its roof.

Cal Fire confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another patient sustained minor injuries.

