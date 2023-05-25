Person sleeping in dumpster pulled from garbage truck

By Robert Ristaneo

Click here for updates on this story

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WALA) — A person sleeping in a dumpster gets dumped into a truck and had to be rescued, according to the sheriff’s office.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said they responded to a special operations entrapment on W. Michigan Avenue at 3:19 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, ECFR said they discovered a person trapped in a blue garbage truck who had been sleeping in a dumpster that the truck emptied.

ECFR was able to rescue the person at 4:07 a.m. and take them to an area hospital for treatment, according to reports.

Investigators said a nearby resident heard the man yelling and called 911 and they contacted the garbage company who then told the driver to pull over and wait for authorities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.