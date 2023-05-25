South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asiana Airlines and government officials say a passenger opened a door on a flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport. Some people on board tried to stop the person, but the door was eventually opened. The plane with 194 people was heading to Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is about an hour, but how long the door was open wasn’t immediately disclosed. Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door. Some people were assessed at hospitals, but no one was injured.

