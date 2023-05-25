Texas Children’s to stop transgender care in coming months, CEO email says

By Charly Edsitty

HOUSTON (KTRK) — It’s very likely Senate Bill 14 will be signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, which would ban transgender care for minor children in Texas. These are services that were being offered by Texas Children’s Hospitals.

On Wednesday, staff received a memo stating that will be changing.

CEO Mark Wallace says the hospital will be modifying their gender-affirming care over the next several months to be compliant with Senate Bill 14. Once signed, that will go into effect in September.

Texas Children’s Hospitals will no longer offer hormone therapy and other transgender care for minor children.

“We will work with patients and their families to manage the discontinuation of hormone therapies, or source appropriate care outside of Texas,” the email said.

Wallace added that the hospital will continue to provide psychological care that is permissible under the new law.

Just last week, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into TCH over what he says was illegal transgender care being offered.

“I’ve been clear that any gender transitioning procedures that hurt our children constitute child abuse under Texas law. Children are not to be treated as science experiments,” a portion of Paxton’s statement reads.

Wallace called the upcoming changes painful and asked for support and care for the children and families affected by the bill.

