‘We never stopped praying’: Loved ones get justice 6 years after double murder in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — There were hugs and tears in an otherwise empty hallway outside a Jefferson County courtroom Wednesday morning.

A mother whose only child had been murdered told the prosecutor, “You never waivered. You never backed down.”

Danielle Yannelli, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Rochelle Turner and her family, “I really appreciate you all. You all are just amazing.”

The emotional exchange came just minutes after Daquan Lampkins was sentenced to two life sentences without parole for killing Turner’s son, Ricky Jones and Delivia Carron.

Yannelli said the punishment fit a horrific crime, “What happened to Delivia and Ricky was unspeakable. Delivia was shot so many times. Her little boy was left in the apartment, and of course, Ricky was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Carron had an emergency protective order against her ex, Daquan Lampkins. But still fearing for her safety, she called her friend, Ricky Jones, to come to her house on April 14, 2017. Later that night, Lampkins showed up and shot and killed them. He spared Carron’s 6-month-old son, who police later found in a back bedroom.

In a call to the courtroom ahead of Lampkins’ sentencing, Carron’s adoptive mother spoke about the little boy, who is now 6.

“You know what his hope was? His hope was now that the bad man’s gone forever that Delivia come back. That was his hope,” Delanea Cobb told the court.

Ultimately, the judge said she wanted to respect the jury’s recommendation of two life sentences without parole.

“I think the jury’s deliberations were a way to honor Delivia and Ricky and I’m just not going to disturb it,” Judge Julie Kaelin said.

It’s the kind of justice Ricky Jones’ mother said she had spent six years praying for.

“We had to stand together and fight through this. We had to stand together and fight and see that someone was held accountable,” Rochelle Turner said.

Lampkins remains at Metro Corrections but could be transferred to state custody in a matter of days.

