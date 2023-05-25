Woman wanted in multiple Philadelphia hit-and-runs, police say

By SIAFA LEWIS, TALEISHA NEWBILL

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The search is on for an alleged serial hit-and-run driver wanted in multiple hit-and-runs in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police have an active arrest warrant for 32-year-old Neera Nicolas-Hudson. She’s wanted in connection to multiple car crashes after Christmas last year, according to police.

Police have an arrest warrant for Nicolas-Hudson for murder, homicide by vehicle and other related offenses from Dec. 26.

After leaving the scene of a second crash on Broad and Spring Garden Streets, police say Nicolas-Hudson hit a pedestrian on Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. The 22-year-old, identified as Roland Darrel White, was taken to Temple University Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The first incident was outside of Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue involving a scooter and multiple cars. Police say the 51-year-old scooter driver was taken to Jefferson Hospital with a shattered leg by the fire department and ended up being OK.

The second crash, officials say, was at Broad and Spring Garden Street after Nicolas-Hudson fled from the first crash. They say she hit a bicyclist and they were also taken to Jefferson Hospital and ended up being OK.

The car she was driving, a 2005 Silver/Blue Mustang, was towed for investigation after officials say they found the car at Broad Street and Indiana Avenue.

Members of White’s family gathered at Broad and Lehigh Wednesday night, where he was left for dead. Pleading for help, demanding answers, and airing their frustration.

“You don’t know how many restless nights I had trying to figure out what I could have done differently to make sure that my child made it home safe,” Shannon Peoples-Prophet, White’s mother, said.

The family says they’ve called the police almost daily, receiving few clear answers.

“I call every Tuesday,” Peoples-Prophet said. “My mom probably calls every day. My daughter calls at least once I week. My brother calls, but we’re still here at a standstill — don’t know nothing.”

They made impassioned pleas that Nicolas-Hudson turns herself in.

“I’m coming to you, not being mean, not being hostile” grandma Wanda Johnson said. “Turn yourself in.”

The family of White is offering a reward for an undisclosed amount for any information that leads to the arrest of Nicolas-Hudson, police say.

