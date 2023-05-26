Florida police officers reunite with toddler they helped save

By Aja Dorsainvil

Click here for updates on this story

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida (WPTV) — The mother of a 2-year-old who was found unresponsive and pulled from a canal behind a Coral Springs home is thanking first responders for saving her son’s life.

On April 4, Coral Springs police and fire rescue crews responded to a call about a 2-year-old found unresponsive and pulled from a canal behind the family’s home.

Police said Jesus Taveras, Jr., was not breathing when they arrived.

Neighbors and first responders performed CPR and the child was transported to Broward Health Coral Springs.

He has since made a full recovery.

The family was recently reunited with dispatcher, police and fire personnel along with hospital staff from Broward Health Coral Springs to show appreciation for saving their son.

Police are reminding families this Memorial Day weekend to always keep an eye on their child, enroll their children in swim lessons, use barriers near water and learn CPR.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.