Jill Biden to promote women, youth on trip to Mideast, North Africa, Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will promote women and youth empowerment and plans to attend a royal wedding in Jordan during an upcoming trip to the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. The first lady’s office says she’ll depart Wednesday on a six-day trip that will take her to Jordan, Egypt, Morocco and Portugal. Biden will focus throughout on education, and empowering women and young people. In Portugal, she’ll partner with the U.S. State Department to highlight the role of arts in diplomacy. In Amman, the first lady will attend Thursday’s royal wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Khalid Alseif.

