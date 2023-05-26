Nashville detectives shot at, investigation underway

By Tony Garcia and Ryan Breslin

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are looking for a person who fired at detectives early Friday morning.

According to police, two detectives in an unmarked car were following a stolen vehicle when they were fired upon in the area of Pheasant Drive and Dove Place around 3 a.m. on Friday. The detectives lost track of the vehicle, sparking an immediate search.

No injuries are reported. MNPD set up a perimeter around the neighborhood for the search and investigation.

MNPD said that the vehicle was later located at a nearby residence but the occupant(s) has not been located. SWAT teams were brought in to search the home, but no one of interest was found inside and the house was cleared.

At least three juveniles have been taken into custody but it is unclear how they are involved in the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.