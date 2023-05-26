Saudi Arabia and the US say Sudan’s warring sides appear to be better abiding by latest cease-fire

CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United States say the warring parties in Sudan are adhering better to a week-long cease-fire after days of fighting. The two countries reported in a statement on Friday that relative calm followed days of clashes. The weeklong cease-fire is the seventh attempt at a truce, as all of the previous agreements were violated. A monitoring committee reported numerous violations of the agreement, including the use of artillery and military aircraft and drones. Riyadh and Washington called on the warring sides in Sudan — the country’s military and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces — to continue to respect the cease-fire.

