UK’s Treasury chief accepts that recession may be necessary to get inflation down

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief says he would be prepared to see the British economy slip back into recession if further interest rate hikes are necessary to bring down inflation. Following higher-than-anticipated inflation figures this week, Jeremy Hunt says it’s necessary to prioritize measures to slow the pace of price increases. In an interview with Sky News that aired Friday, Hunt said the “only path to sustainable growth” is to bring inflation under control. Markets have priced in further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, bad news for borrowers and those looking to get a new mortgage.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.