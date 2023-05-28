Debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The reviews are starting to come in as details emerge about the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Already, some lawmakers are criticizing the deal as not doing enough to tackle the nation’s debt, while others worry it’s too austere and will harm many low-income Americans. The legislation will probably need support from a significant number of lawmakers from both parties to clear the closely divided House and gain the 60 votes necessary to advance in the Senate. Many lawmakers say they are withholding judgment until they see the final details.