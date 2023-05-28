Locals are also spending the weekend crowding grocery stores to prepare for Memorial Day bar-b-que's

Inflation is taking a toll on shoppers.

According to 'data assembly', your memorial day essentials are costing nearly 9 percent more than last year. Shoppers are still buying their hamburger buns, hot dog buns, and condiments for their barbeques.

Shoppers we spoke to say they are scaling down the count of people they will feed this year due to cost. "We got some ribs and some sausages," says Luis medina, a Twentynine Palms resident. "And some hotdog bun but uh, it was much more expensive than it usually is." Others are preparing for those big company parties. "Drinks waters, chips, meat, you know, some veggies, so anything that's required for salsa, so we got all that good stuff," says Sandra Simental, a Coachella resident.

Inflation is not stopping our locals from the bar-b-que tradition; One tip was to search for digital or online sales and coupons. Shoppers say to make a day of going to multiple stores for the best deals. Other tips from shoppers is to go early because there are deals when buying multiple items at a time.

A clerk at a La Quinta Grocery Outlet says they have deals on ribs and they were going fast. The may be sold out now but will replenish May 29th, 2023.