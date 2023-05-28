Skip to Content
Truck crashes into newly-opened grocery store in North Philadelphia

Published 12:01 PM

By CBS NEWS PHILADELPHIA STAFF

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Police are working to find out what caused a truck to crash into a newly-opened discount grocery store in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Grocery Outlet on North American and West Berks Streets.

No word if anyone was injured.

The store opened a few months ago.

