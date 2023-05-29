17 people displaced after fire destroys Coachella apartment unit

17 people, including six children, were displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment unit and damaged two additional units.

The fire was first reported at 1:05 p.m. on the 50600 block of Cesar Chavez Street.

"Firefighters on-scene of active fire in 2nd story of apartment building," reads a tweet by Cal Fire.

In additional two destroying an apartment unit, the fire ended up causing heavy water damage to two additional apartment units, according to Cal Fire.

11 adults and six children were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with those 17 people.

One patient was assessed at the scene for minor injuries but declined transport or further care, Cal Fire noted.

