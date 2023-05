Firefighters are responding to a possible multi-family structure fire at an apartment building in the city of Coachella.

The fire was first reported at 1:05 p.m. on the 50600 block of Cesar Chavez Street.

"Firefighters on-scene of active fire in 2nd story of apartment building," reads a tweet by Cal Fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates as we continue to learn more about this incident.